Texas softball's Mac Morgan throws a no-hitter as Longhorns open season 2-0

Texas softball pitcher Mac Morgan opened the season with a no-hitter as the Longhorns made their 2024 debut by beating San Diego and UCLA Friday in Los Angeles.

Morgan, a junior right-hander, struck out five and issued just one walk on 93 pitches in a 19-0 win over San Diego shortened to five innings by the run rule. She became just the fourth Texas pitcher to no-hit an opponent in a season-opener. Christa Williams and Carmen Martinez teamed up for a no-hitter in a 5-inning win over St. Edward’s in 1998 while Blaire Luna no-hit Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in 2013.

“I wasn’t really thinking about the no-hitter, because I was just out there (on the field) having fun and ready to get back into the swing of things,” Morgan said in a statement released by Texas. “Every time I take the circle, I’m going to compete with every pitch that I throw for my girls.”

In the second game of the double-header, No. 5 Texas (2-0) beat No. 8 UCLA 3-2 behind an impressive start from freshman Teagan Kavan. The 6-footer from Des Moines threw five shutout innings before UCLA loaded the bases with no outs in the six inning, which prompted Texas coach Mike White to turn to the bullpen and sophomore Citlaly Gutierrez, who escaped the jam to close out the win.

Left-fielder Mia Scott went 2-for-4 with an RBI and catcher Reese Atwood blasted a solo him run to pace the offense.

Texas will face off with both San Diego and UCLA in rematches Saturday at Easton Stadium in Los Angeles. ESPN will broadcast the 8 p.m. game against UCLA.

