Texas Rangers rotation continues to thin with yet another pitcher sent to injury list

The Texas Rangers have lost their third starting pitcher this season with Dane Dunning heading to the 15-day injury list with a right rotator cuff strain.

Dunning was 3-2 with a 4.10 ERA and 43 strikeouts this season, he last pitched on Saturday where he gave up two runs off four hits in 4.2 innings of work in the Rangers 15-4 win over the Kansas City Royals.

Dunning joins Nathan Eovaldi and Cody Bradford as starting pitchers sidelined with injuries this season and joins starters Jacob deGrom, Tyler Mahle and Max Scherzer all still sidelined by injuries they entered the season with.

The Rangers appointed pitcher Jack Leiter as the 27th man for Wednesday’s double-header and recalled pitcher Owen White from Triple-A Round Rock.

The Rangers rotation will be short-handed as Bradford, Eovaldi and Dunning are all on the 15-day injured list. Scherzer, attempting to come back from a herniated disk, was also shut down from throwing after experiencing a right thumb and forearm issue.

Despite the litany of injuries, the Rangers entered Wednesday in first place in the American League West with a 21-16 record and lead the Seattle Mariners by a half-game.