Texas offers 2024 four-star wide receiver Micah Hudson

Cami Griffin
·1 min read
In this article:
New Texas wide receivers coach Brennan Marion has hit the ground running on the recruiting trail.

The most recent offer was extended to four-star wide receiver Micah Hudson on Friday. The Temple native is rated the No. 10 overall prospect in the state of Texas for the 2024 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.

Hudson also competes in track and field, and ran a 11.54 100-meter as a freshman for Lake Belton High School. On the football field, he compiled 45 receptions for 851 yards and nine touchdowns last season.

His recruitment is just picking up steam, but he’s already received offers from numerous Power Five programs such as Baylor, Texas Tech and TCU.

Rating

Stars

Overall

Position

State

247

4

63

13

10

Rivals

On3 consensus

4

47

9

9

247 composite

Vitals

Hometown

Temple, TX

Projected Position

WR

Height

6-0

Weight

186

Recruitment

  • Offered on Jan. 14, 2022

Offers

  • Texas

  • TCU

  • Texas Tech

  • Baylor

  • Cincinnati

  • Pitt

  • SMU

  • UTSA

  • University of Houston

Crystal Ball

No crystal ball predictions at this time.

Film

Twitter

