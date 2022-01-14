Texas offers 2024 four-star wide receiver Micah Hudson

New Texas wide receivers coach Brennan Marion has hit the ground running on the recruiting trail.

The most recent offer was extended to four-star wide receiver Micah Hudson on Friday. The Temple native is rated the No. 10 overall prospect in the state of Texas for the 2024 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.

Hudson also competes in track and field, and ran a 11.54 100-meter as a freshman for Lake Belton High School. On the football field, he compiled 45 receptions for 851 yards and nine touchdowns last season.

His recruitment is just picking up steam, but he’s already received offers from numerous Power Five programs such as Baylor, Texas Tech and TCU.

Rating

Stars Overall Position State 247 4 63 13 10 Rivals – – – – On3 consensus 4 47 9 9 247 composite – – – –

Vitals

Hometown Temple, TX Projected Position WR Height 6-0 Weight 186

Recruitment

Offered on Jan. 14, 2022

Offers

Texas

TCU

Texas Tech

Baylor

Cincinnati

Pitt

SMU

UTSA

University of Houston

Crystal Ball

No crystal ball predictions at this time.

