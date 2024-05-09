There is a quote from "Field of Dreams", one of the greatest baseball movies of all time, "If you build it, he will come". A line that is often misquoted, but has a lot of meaning in the early tenure of Jim Schlossnagle's coaching career at Texas A&M.

With around six games left in the 2024 regular season, Coach Schlossnagle has amassed an impressive 123 -55 record, a third-place College World Series finish, and currently has a top-two team in the nation. This has brought record numbers of fans to the Blue Bell stadium to the top of them being over 100% capacity at times. So naturally fans started reaching out to new Texas A&M AD Trev Alberts on "X" asking when the park would see an expansion.

Social prevailed as the Athletics department sent out a link asking for input on enhancing the facility in the lead-up to the post-season. Then just a few short days later, WTAW 1620 AM/94.5 FM confirmed that the Texas A&M system board of regents approved plans that included renovations to Blue Bell Park.

https://twitter.com/WTAW1620/status/1787985568321687565

Below you can check out a brief excerpt from the article.

The Texas A&M system board of regents on Tuesday (May 7) approved a new five year capital projects plan that includes an $80 million dollar renovation of the home of Texas A&M baseball. System documents say the first renovations of Blue Bell Park since its opening in 2012, is scheduled to start during the 2025-26 fiscal year. The documents also say the cost will be paid by stadium revenue funds.

This is music to Aggie baseball fans as more space is needed and help A&M grow their home field advantage making the famous "Ball Five" chant even louder.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: New Texas A&M University plans include $80 million dollar renovation of Blue Bell Park