One of the better hires we've seen before the departure of former Texas A&M Ross Bjork was bringing in softball coach Trisha Ford from Arizona State. In year one under Ford, she led the Aggies to their most overall and conference wins in five seasons. In year two she is starting to flex her muscles and now that her identity has become law on the softball field.

Her no-nonsense approach has brought a sense of accountability and an understanding that just being good won't cut it at this level. Her team has taken this to heart and has leaped to the next level. While I believe they are a few dominant players short of being among the elite, they are a team you do not want to see when they are clicking.

As we wait for the new polls to drop it's likely the Aggies will have finally cracked the top ten in most polls. They still have one top-ten team to face in Florida, but right now they sit at No. 7 in the power rankings and are on track to host a regional if they can pick up another SEC win or two.

https://twitter.com/NCAASoftball/status/1782519077417656704

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Jarrett Johnson on Twitter: @whosnextsports1.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: The Texas A&M softball team enters the top ten in the power rankings