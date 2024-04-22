Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV announces his future plans

We're now nearly a full month into the offseason for Texas A&M basketball, as head coach Buzz Williams's primary task is to retain the key players on the roster while adding veteran talent at both guard and forward after the departure of veteran Tyrece Radford, coupled with the recent news regarding senior Julius Marbles' legal issues.

However, the biggest task that remained above everything else was keeping star point guard Wade Taylor IV in College Station for one more season, as the Aggies' second-round exit against Houston in the NCAA Tournament has fueled the incoming senior after losing by just five points in overtime mostly due to the 16 missed free throws on the night.

On Monday, Taylor made it official on X with a post stating,

"No place like Aggieland! Thankful to be here👍🏾 Let’s continue to chase greatness"

Named preseason SEC Player of the Year, Taylor met his hefty expectations while coming on strong during the season's final stretch, averaging 19.1 points and four assists while shooting 36% from the field but 32.5% from beyond the arc.

As a team, A&M shot a dismal 29% from beyond the arc, leading to Monday morning's news that Williams has added former Nebraska guard C.J. Wilcher from the transfer portal, who led the Cornhuskers in 3-point percentage (39%).

Wade Taylor's return preserves Texas A&M's contender status for next season and keeps one of the better locker room leaders with the program for another go-around.

