Texas A&M Football's 2024 road matchup vs. Florida game time, network announced

We now have the official time and network for Texas A&M's early-season road test against Florida. New Aggies head coach Mike Elko faces several challenges in just the first couple of weeks of his tenure.

With ABC/ESPN now the home of SEC football for the foreseeable future, the game is set for 2:30 p.m. CT and will air on ABC. This game will be a battle of attrition, with the brutal heat that Florida experiences during the late summer/early fall months adding extra excitement to the matchup.

For Texas A&M, Elko's inaugural season will begin in primetime against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday, Aug 31, as both teams will likely be ranked to begin the year, as this is the first matchup between both programs since 2001.

From 1962 to 2022, Texas A&M and Florida are currently tied 3-3 in the head-to-head series. The Gators currently hold the advantage after defeating the Aggies 41-24 during the 2022 season behind quarterback Anthony Richardson's big day on the ground.

