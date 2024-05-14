Texas A&M to open the 2024 CFB season vs. Notre Dame in prime time

Texas A&M will open the 2024 college football season by hosting the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday, Aug. 31, a fact we already knew heading into the offseason. However, you can now set your calendars for an exact time, as the Aggies will square off with the blue blood program in prime time.

In a rare occurrence, ESPN's College GameDay will be making its way to College Station after several years. This is a testament to the significance of the matchup, which is now officially scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET, marking the exciting start of the Mike Elko era.

This game has already bred several off-season storylines. Elko's two-year coaching stint at Duke produced quarterback Riley Leonard, who transferred to Notre Dame this offseason but has undergone ankle surgery that could derail his start to the season.

For Texas A&M, expectations are higher than ever with redshirt sophomore quarterback Conner Weigman back in the saddle, coupled with Elko's impressive haul through the transfer portal, essentially rebuilding the defensive secondary as soon as he stepped on campus. Coincidentally, this will be Notre Dame's fourth consecutive year, and the program will open the season on the road.

https://twitter.com/aggiefootball/status/1790382616585072777?s=61&t=IlO8lVF8cyDkX3JdVSYsSQ

This looks like it could be a ratings juggernaut.

