Texas A&M football team officially hires Trooper Taylor from Duke to coach running backs

Hours after the conclusion of the 2023 season, Texas A&M solidified its coaching staff for 2024 and made reported hirings officially official on Friday.

One of the main moves that new Aggies head coach Mike Elko made after being hired was to bring some familiar faces with him to College Station. Among those departing Durham with him is Carl “Trooper” Taylor, the associate head coach and running backs coach. Elko has hired him for the same roles at Texas A&M.

Welcome to Aggieland, Trooper! 👍 Meet new Associate Head Coach on offense and Running Backs coach Trooper Taylor: 🔗 https://t.co/TIsBNZidUj#GigEm pic.twitter.com/d4JuldWdnG — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 29, 2023

Taylor began coaching the Blue Devils in 2019, leading the wide receivers for his first two seasons. In 2021, he became associate head coach and cornerbacks coach.

When Elko came to Durham in 2022, Taylor kept his role as AHC and began coaching the running backs. After Elko departed Duke in November to accept the Aggies job, Taylor served as interim head coach and led the Blue Devils to a 17-10 win against Troy in the Birmingham Bowl on Dec. 23.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire