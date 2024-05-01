As we learned in the Georgia series, no early lead is safe when the Texas A&M (39-6, 15-6 SEC) bats get hot. After falling 4-1 in the early few frames, the Aggies made a run in the fourth inning ending in a 10-6 win over Tarleton.

After the Texans jumped out to a 2-0 lead the hottest bat in Aggieland, Ted Burton, hit his fifth home run in the last 4 games to cut the lead in half. Tarlton followed that up with two more runs until Jace LaViolette hit a three-run shot to tie the game with his 23rd home run of the season.

The fourth saw the Aggies jump ahead with an Ali Camarillo solo home run and a Jackson Appel single that scored Travis Chestnut. Kaeden Kent, who stepped in for Gavin Grahovac added some important insurance runs with a three-run double to go up by 9-4. The final A&M run came via a balk in the bottom from the Tarleton pitcher.

Jim Schlossnagle was able to get a lot of pitchers some work with Brad Rudis getting the win and strong outings from Kaiden Wilson and Josh Stewart. The big milestone of the night was the Aggies crossing the 100-homerun mark for only the 2nd time in program history.

Texas A&M will face LSU in a three-game series in Baton Rouge starting on Friday, May 3, at 7:00 p.m. CST, where the game will air on SEC Network+.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Texas A&M baseball stays perfect in midweek games with a 10-6 victory over Tarleton