In a worrisome site in game three of the Georgia series, Texas A&M freshman third baseman Gavin Grahovac appeared to injure his leg falling to the ground and grabbing his knee while running to first base. It was enough of an issue that he was eventually taken out for the rest of the game. Coming off back-to-back SEC Freshman of the Week honors, Grahovac has settled in well and the only thing that seemed to be able to cool him off would be an injury.

However, he received some promising news reported by Ryan Brauninger of TexAgs that his MRI came back clean. So, with some rest and no structural damage to his knee, he should be able to be back on the diamond for the LSU series this weekend. This is the best news for the young player as he's been a star on both sides of the ball and will get to continue his freshman campaign.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Update: Texas A&M freshman star Gavin Grahovac receives good news on injury