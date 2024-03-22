Texas Longhorns' Bijan Robinson claims perfect March Madness bracket after Day 1 games

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson has already proven he can play football with the best of them.

Now the former Texas football standout is proving he's among the elite March Madness bracket pickers as well. Following a couple of first-round upsets on Thursday — including Oakland taking down Kentucky — just 0.00038% of brackets in the men’s tournament are still perfect, according to the NCAA social media account. Over on Yahoo, just 166 perfect brackets remain perfect and just 1,825 of over 22 million brackets remain perfect on ESPN.

Robinson early Friday claimed to be in the rare air of remaining perfect following the first 16 games of the NCAA Tournament. Here's what you need to know about Robinson's perfect bracket:

Bijan Robinson NCAA Tournament bracket

The NCAA March Madness account tweeted out Robinson's bracket on X — formerly Twitter — on Monday, making it public. Not surprisingly, the former Texas standout had the Longhorns taking home the national championship and he had two double-digit seeds reaching the Elite Eight.

.@Bijan5Robinson's bracket!



Longhorns win the title 🤘

Western Kentucky > Marquette 🤯

2️⃣ double-digit seeds in the Elite 8 👀#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/kFm4ZqLNNQ — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 18, 2024

"That's the CTE talking" and "Stick to football," were among the top responses to the Robinson's bracket. He's enjoying the last laugh now, however, as he correctly picked No. 11 Oregon over No. 6 South Carolina; No. 11 NC State over No. 6 Texas Tech; and, perhaps most impressively, No. 14 Oakland over No. 3 Kentucky.

"Perfect day 1 haha kinda dope," Robinson tweeted Friday morning after the NCAA account acknowledged his perfect bracket.

Perfect day 1 haha kinda dope 😄 https://t.co/xommtkr4bB — Bijan Robinson (@Bijan5Robinson) March 22, 2024

Bijan Robinson's Day 2 March Madness picks

Whether Robinson is a genius or just plain lucky when it comes to picking brackets will be found out quickly on Friday, the second day of the first-round games in the NCAA Tournament.

Robinson picked No. 12 seed Grand Canyon to upset 5 seed Saint Mary's before advancing to the Elite Eight. He also predicted a second-round 10-15 matchup, with No. 10 Colorado beating No. 7 Florida and No. 15 Western Kentucky pulling off the upset of No. 2 Marquette.

