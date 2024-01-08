Is Texas Longhorns basketball still ranked in the latest AP poll despite the loss to Texas Tech?

Texas forward Dillon Mitchell reacts after scoring in Saturday's 78-67 home loss to Texas Tech. Texas, which has been ranked in every Associated Press poll this season, dropped five spot to No. 25 in the latest poll released Monday.

Despite a home loss to Texas Tech in its Big 12 opener on Saturday as well as a dearth of impressive wins, the Texas men's basketball team remains ranked in the latest poll conducted by the Associated Press.

Texas (11-3, 0-1 Big 12) ranked No. 25 in Monday's poll, a drop of five spots from last week. With 148 points in the poll, the Longhorns remain ahead of Dayton, which has the most points (126) among the teams who also received votes in the poll.

Texas Tech received 61 votes in the poll.

Texas's other two losses came against No. 4 UConn and No. 11 Marquette. The Longhorns have not beaten any team that picked up a vote in this week's AP poll but have been ranked in every weekly poll.

Texas travels to Cincinnati Tuesday and West Virginia Saturday for its first Big 12 road trip of the season.

