Pop Isaacs, red-hot Texas Tech down Texas basketball in Big 12 opener
One game into its final Big 12 season, Texas’s margin of error in the conference race got a lot smaller.
Texas Tech (12-2, 1-0 Big 12) rode some red-hot shooting in a 78-67 win at Moody Center Saturday in the Big 12 opener for both teams. The Red Raiders shot 52.8% from the floor and made seven of their 15 3-point shots. That was more than enough to fend off Texas (11-3, 0-1), which scored under 70 points for just the second time this season.
Final: Tech 78, Texas 67
Red-hot Red Raiders win Big 12 opener. pic.twitter.com/weaulGSQak
— Thomas Jones (@ThomasJonesAAS) January 7, 2024
More: Texas Tech basketball's Pop Isaacs playing against Texas despite sexual assault allegation
Pop Isaacs, who played despite being accused in a civil lawsuit of sexually assaulting a minor earlier in the season, drew the ire of the sold-out crowd while scoring a game-high 21 points. He embraced his role as a villain, at one point even shushing the crowd after hitting a 3-pointer in the first half.
Joe Toussaint, a collegiate journeyman from The Bronx, has averaged just 6.7 points a game in five seasons at Iowa, West Virginia and now Texas Tech, but he exploded for 13 of his 15 points in the first half while helping the Raiders to a 37-33 halftime lead.
Th entire Tech team seemed to feed off Toussaint’s hot hand while Texas could never find a rhythm. The starting backcourt of Max Abmas and Tyrese Hunter combined for 38 points and forward Dillon Mitchell tallied his sixth double-double of the season with 16 points and 11 rebounds, but only three other Longhorns scored.
