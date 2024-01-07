Pop Isaacs, red-hot Texas Tech down Texas basketball in Big 12 opener

Texas guard Tyrese Hunter, left, passes the ball while defended by Texas Tech guard Joe Toussaint during the first half of the Big 12 opener at Moody Center. Texas Tech rode red-hot shooting to a 78-67 road win.

One game into its final Big 12 season, Texas’s margin of error in the conference race got a lot smaller.

Texas Tech (12-2, 1-0 Big 12) rode some red-hot shooting in a 78-67 win at Moody Center Saturday in the Big 12 opener for both teams. The Red Raiders shot 52.8% from the floor and made seven of their 15 3-point shots. That was more than enough to fend off Texas (11-3, 0-1), which scored under 70 points for just the second time this season.

Final: Tech 78, Texas 67



Red-hot Red Raiders win Big 12 opener. pic.twitter.com/weaulGSQak — Thomas Jones (@ThomasJonesAAS) January 7, 2024

More: Texas Tech basketball's Pop Isaacs playing against Texas despite sexual assault allegation

Pop Isaacs, who played despite being accused in a civil lawsuit of sexually assaulting a minor earlier in the season, drew the ire of the sold-out crowd while scoring a game-high 21 points. He embraced his role as a villain, at one point even shushing the crowd after hitting a 3-pointer in the first half.

Joe Toussaint, a collegiate journeyman from The Bronx, has averaged just 6.7 points a game in five seasons at Iowa, West Virginia and now Texas Tech, but he exploded for 13 of his 15 points in the first half while helping the Raiders to a 37-33 halftime lead.

Th entire Tech team seemed to feed off Toussaint’s hot hand while Texas could never find a rhythm. The starting backcourt of Max Abmas and Tyrese Hunter combined for 38 points and forward Dillon Mitchell tallied his sixth double-double of the season with 16 points and 11 rebounds, but only three other Longhorns scored.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Red-hot Texas Tech downs Texas basketball in Big 12 opener