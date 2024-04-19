Will Texas football's spring game provide some answers to these offseason questions?

If a stormy weather forecast cooperates, Texas football will unveil its 2024 team Saturday in the annual Orange-White scrimmage at Royal-Memorial Stadium. The free event, which caps five weeks of practices, offers some newcomers a chance to shine in front of fans for the first time, and it allows the veterans the first of some final memories.

“It’s the last one, and I’m going to soak it all in,” said senior defensive tackle Alfred Collins, who’s expecting to have a big season while helping replace departed All-Americans Bryon Murphy II and T’Vondre Sweat. “I get to compete with my brothers and showcase what we’ve been working on. So, yeah, I’m excited.”

Based on comments by coaches and teammates, Texas defensive back Malik Muhammad has emerged as the best cornerback on the Longhorns' roster this spring. Saturday's spring game could help reveal what other cornerbacks are in line for extended snaps in the 2024 season.

The performance of Collins and other interior linemen such as Vernon Broughton, Aaron Bryant, Sydir Mitchell, Jaray Bledsoe and Tiaoalii Savea will draw lots of eyes from fans concerned about the loss of Murphy and Sweat, who anchored one of the nation’s elite run defenses.

But what other questions for the 2024 season could start finding some early answers?

How's the chemistry between Quinn Ewers and his receivers?

Ewers, entering his third year as the Longhorns’ starting quarterback, lost almost every one of his targets from last year’s 12-2 CFP semifinalist team. Houston's Matthew Golden and Alabama's Isaiah Bond didn’t transfer to Texas to sit on the bench, although Golden may not see much action Saturday since he’s been a bit banged up during the spring. Will second-year players Johntay Cook II and DeAndre Moore Jr. look like reliable targets? Is fuve-star freshman Ryan Wingo as good as coaches and teammates say? And will any of the other freshmen — Parker Livingstone, Aaron Butler or Freddie DuBose — flash enough to make a case for playing time come the Aug. 31 season opener against Colorado State? And where does talented redshirt freshman Ryan Niblett fit in?

Texas running back Jaydon Blue carries the ball against Washington in last season's College Football Playoff semifinal. What role will Blue have this season while sharing carries with CJ Baxter? Saturday's spring game will provide some clues.

Will CJ Baxter and Jaydon Blue form a true tandem?

We’ll start to see Saturday. Baxter (6-1, 218) has the look of a workhorse who seems to get better with each additional carry, but the 6-foot, 198-pound Blue seems too explosive not to get plenty of touches. Will Blue spell Baxter on occasion, or will he get about the same number of snaps with the first team? Keep an eye on how coach Steve Sarkisian uses Quintrevion Wisner, a sophomore who starred on special teams last season and has drawn raves from the coaches.

Are the new edge rushers as good as advertised?

Earlier this week, Sarkisian confirmed that his pass rush gave the second-team offensive line fits in last weekend’s closed scrimmage. Colin Simmons seems like the rare true freshman who will become a regular part of the rotation, while UTSA transfer Trey Moore arrives as one of the most proven pass rushers in college football with 22 sacks over the past two seasons. With starters Ethan Burke and Barryn Sorrell both back, the two newcomers on the edge will likely have the luxury of serving as pass-rushing specialists.

Texas linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. tackles Iowa State running back Carson Hansen during their 2023 game in Ames, Iowa. Hill, who was a freshman All-American, played primarily either on the edge or at outside linebacker. But he's switching to Jaylan Ford's middle spot this year.

Can Anthony Hill Jr. thrive at middle linebacker?

The freshman All-American spent most of last season on the edge or at outside linebacker, where the coaches used his 6-foot-3, 243-pound frame and jaw-dropping athleticism to wreak havoc on offenses. But he’s worked primarily at inside linebacker this spring as Texas tries to replace All-Big 12 player Jaylan Ford and fortify the interior of the defense. How will Hill handle playing in the mosh pit right behind the defensive tackles?

Who stands out opposite Malik Muhammad at cornerback?

By all accounts, the sophomore has enjoyed a breakout spring while combining big plays with a veteran’s consistency. Having a lockdown cornerback will prove invaluable for a defense that struggled to stop opposing quarterbacks last season, but who will start opposite Muhammad? Terrance Brooks and Gavin Holmes both return after rotating in at corner last season, and a fully healthy Jaylon Guilbeau has impressed during the spring. Their battles with the receivers on Saturday will be worth watching.

Saturday's Orange-White game

1 p.m., Royal-Memorial Stadium (admission is free), LHN. Follow our live coverage throughout the Longhorns' spring game on Hookem.com.

