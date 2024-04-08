Texas' T'Vondre Sweat, projected Day 2 NFL Draft pick, arrested and charged with DWI after crashing SUV

Former Texas DT T'Vondre Sweat was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated. (Photo by Chris Leduc/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

T'Vondre Sweat, the former Texas defensive tackle, was arrested on Sunday in Austin, Texas, and charged with driving while intoxicated.

Jail records for the Travis County Sheriff's Office showed that Sweat, 22, was arrested Sunday afternoon and booked at 2:12 p.m. CT.

Austin police reported that Sweat was the driver of an SUV that was involved in a crash with a sedan at 4:41 a.m. CT on Sunday, according to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.

According to Burnt Orange Nation, Sweat was seen at McCombs Field in Austin on Saturday, where he watched Texas beat Oklahoma 2-1 in softball.

A bond of $3,000 was set for Sweat, which appears to have been paid via "personal bond" sometime before 3:45 p.m. CT. Any future court appearances are unknown.

Sweat is projected to be a second- or third-round selection in the upcoming NFL Draft following an impressive on-field showing in 2023. As a fifth-year senior, he won the 2023 Outland Trophy as the most outstanding interior defensive lineman in the nation and was named the Big 12 Conference defensive player of the year. He had 45 tackles (18 solo), eight tackles for a loss, and two sacks, helping Texas win the Big 12 championship and make it all the way to the semifinals of the College Football Playoff.

Sweat is scheduled to visit the Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans this week. However, after the DWI, some teams might take Sweat off their draft boards. He is considered to be the top nose tackle available in the draft, which will take place April 25-27 in Detroit.