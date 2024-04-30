Cavaliers C Jarrett Allen out for Game 5 vs. Magic with bruised rib

Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen is not in the lineup for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Orlando Magic because of a bruised rib.

The injury leaves the Cavaliers without their starting center for the pivotal game. The series is tied at 2-2 entering Tuesday's game in Cleveland.

The Cavaliers will start 6-5 forward Isaac Okoro in Allen's place, leaving Cleveland with a small lineup against Orlando. Okoro will start alongside Evan Mobley, Max Strus, Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland.

Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen was a late scratch for Game 5 against the Magic. (Rich Storry/Getty Images)

Allen's absence leaves the Cavs without their top rebounder. Allen averaged 16.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.1 blocks per game in the regular season. He averaged 17 points and 13.8 rebounds through the first four games of the series. Cleveland's top shot blocker (1.4 blocks per game), Mobley will take on expanded responsibilities in the post.

Allen was initially listed as questionable ahead of Tuesday's game. It's not clear how or when he sustained his injury.