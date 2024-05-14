Texas, Colorado State football teams draw ESPN telecast, afternoon kickoff time for opener

Texas Longhorns fans erupt as the Longhorns stop Kansas State on fourth down to win the game in overtime at Royal-Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023 in Austin.

The first show for the Texas Longhorns as a member of the Southeastern Conference will be a matinee.

Texas announced on Tuesday that its 2024 football season will kick off at 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 31. The Longhorns' home game against Colorado State will be televised by ESPN.

It had previously been revealed that UT will play Michigan at 11 a.m. on Sept. 7. No other times have been listed for the other 10 games on the Longhorns' schedule.

Week 1 kickoff time is set 🤘



🏈 Texas vs. Colorado State

📅 Saturday, Aug. 31 | 2:30 PM CT

📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/9ItG8vxrXv — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) May 14, 2024

Texas and Colorado State have played only once before. The Longhorns recorded a 46-0 win over the Rams in 1975.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas, Colorado State football teams open 2024 season on ESPN