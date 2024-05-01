Texas coach Steve Sarkisian talks about the SEC, NFL draft and a potential CFP season

HOUSTON — While speaking last year at a luncheon hosted by the Touchdown Club of Houston, Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian was hesitant to talk about the Southeastern Conference.

"We're in 2023 and we're in the Big 12," Sarkisian reminded those at the luncheon.

One year later, Texas is still in the Big 12. But that's just a technicality. Everything changes on July 1. So at this year's Touchdown Club of Houston luncheon and press conference at the Bayou City Event Center, Sarkisian was ready to talk about UT's new home.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian led the Longhorns to a College Football Playoff appearance in 2023 and Texas likely will open the 2024 season highly ranked. Texas joins the SEC on July 1.

So, is Texas ready to embrace the SEC buzz?

"I think we definitely recognize it. We're excited about it," Sarkisian said. "It's a great league, extremely competitive, really talented players, excellent coaches. At the end of the day, let's acknowledge it like we do. Then OK, now what do we need to do and what are we doing today to try to help ensure that we're putting our best foot forward when the opportunities present themselves?

"It's exciting, don't get me wrong. From a university standpoint, from our athletic department standpoint, we're kind of on the forefront of that from a football perspective, especially being a fall sport where we're kind of one of the first ones to go compete. We want to make sure that we do our part and we know it's gonna be a heck of a challenge."

The differences between the Big 12 and SEC

During Wednesday's Q&A portion with fans, Sarkisian spent more time talking about his quarterbacks and the rule changes that are coming to college football than he did about the SEC. When pressed to pick an under-the-radar player on both offense and defense, he went with running back Quintrevion Wisner and defensive end Trey Moore.

Sarkisian, though, did field one question about SEC officials. He noted that when Texas played at Alabama last year, the SEC officials working the game flagged Alabama's secondary for two pass interference penalties and a defensive holding call, and he guessed that UT's receivers drew more flags that day than they did during all of Big 12 play. After not receiving much of a reaction, he retold the story and elicited applause from throughout the banquet room.

"I think they do have great officials and I think they do it the right way," Sarkisian said. "We're looking forward to dealing with them because I do think they call a really good game and I think they communicate really well to me as a coach, which is important."

Texas will open SEC play on Sept. 28 against Mississippi State in Austin. After reaching the College Football Playoff in 2023, the Longhorns will likely be among the top-ranked teams when the SEC's preseason poll is released this summer.

Texas receiver Jordan Whittington was drafted in the sixth round of the NFL draft by the Los Angeles Rams. In all, there were 11 Longhorns who were selected, the most for the program since 1984.

Sarkisian reacts to non-stars getting drafted

Last weekend, 11 Texas players were selected in the NFL draft. That was the second-most among all colleges, trailing only Michigan's 13.

But not all of Texas' draftees were frontline stars. Receiver Jordan Whittington, who was selected in the sixth round by the Los Angeles Rams, caught just one touchdown in 2023. Fifth-round pick Keilan Robinson was a reserve running back who stood out in the return game. And last year, backup running back Roschon Johnson was picked by the Chicago Bears in the fourth round.

Sarkisian was asked whether it was easier to sell players on accepting a non-starring role when players like Whittington, Robinson and Johnson got drafted. He replied that, "It's something that we've been preaching and fortunately now I've got some stats to back it up.

"It's not a coincidence; the NFL likes to draft players off of winning teams, winning programs," Sarkisian said. "I think our players are really understanding when you're part of a really good program, it's not always just about the stats, it's about how you can contribute to the team success. And then if you can do that, the NFL is going to find those guys on those teams because they want to create that culture and they want to keep their culture of winning and whatever that looks like."

Does Texas coach Steve Sarkisian have any goals for this coming season, which will start with the Longhorns in the SEC and possibly a top-five team? "My goal is that we're playing Jan. 20," he said Wednesday, referring to the date of next season's CFP championship game.

Do the Longhorns need to adjust their schedule?

Sarkisian also said that "my goal is that we're playing Jan. 20." That, of course, is the date of the College Football Playoff championship game, which will be held at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

It's worth noting that the most recent championship game was played on Jan. 8, 2024. Texas has never played football later than Jan. 7.

Since Texas plays its first game on Aug. 31 and the CFP will move to a 12-team expanded field, this season will be a long one if the Longhorns accomplish Sarkisian's goal. That means UT may need to adjust how it handles its business.

"I think what's important is a, we still have to prepare our team to play on a lot of levels," he said. "But I also know how vitally important our depth is and that we're going to have to play the bulk of our roster in those first four (nonconference) games. We have to expose our players to playing football."

Sarkisian said he also will look at shifting some of Texas' in-season practice habits. When making those decisions, he will rely on the program's sports science team and some of the research that has already been done.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian speaks to media, fans at luncheon