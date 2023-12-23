Texas football team lands coveted transfer, UTSA edge Trey Moore, to strengthen pass rush

Texas landed UTSA transfer Trey Moore, On3's No. 1-rated edge rusher in the portal, on Saturday. He's the third transfer player whom Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian has landed, along with Houston receiver Matthew Golden and Clemson safety Andrew Mukuba.

Moore, who was originally an unrated recruit coming out of Smithson Valley High School, recorded 45 tackles, 17½ tackles for loss, 14 sacks, one forced fumble, one interception and four pass breakups this season.

Edge is a position of need for the Longhorns, who relied mainly on the combination of T'Vondre Sweat and Byron Murphy II in the interior of the defensive line for quarterback pressure. On the outside, edge Ethan Burke led the team with 5½ sacks, and linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. was second with five.

With Sweat, the recent Outland Award winner, probably on his way to the NFL, reinforcements will be needed. Moore will be making a jump to the much tougher SEC in 2024 but should still provide a boost to the line. The Longhorns also signed five-star edge rusher Collin Simmons from Duncanville.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas football team lands UTSA transfer, No. 1-rated edge Trey Moore