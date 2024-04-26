New Texans WR Stefon Diggs gives high praise to QB C.J. Stroud

C.J. Stroud was sleeping back in Los Angeles when the Houston Texans traded for Buffalo Bills Pro Bowl receiver Stefon Diggs.

He didn’t know until he was washing his face why everyone was sending him text messages asking if he was good. The reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year is feeling better knowing his dynamic duo of receivers just became a tremendous trio.

Diggs, one of the league’s top pass-catchers since 2018, feels the same way about coming to H-Town. He knew when he met Stroud back at the Pro Bowl in February that the gunslinger was built differently.

“He’s a hell of a quarterback, he’s a hell of a leader. As you watched those guys throughout the season last year, you kind of started to see them build something really special,” Diggs said during the NFL draft broadcast on Bleacher Report Thursday evening. “(Stroud) as a quarterback, and as you see him lead his team, it was something that we all kind of got excited about. You kind of noticed it around the league. If you weren’t watching, you heard about it.“

Thursday marked the first public comments from the new Texans’ receiver since the trade earlier this month. Houston sent Buffalo a 2025 second-round pick acquired from the Minnesota Vikings, Diggs’ old team, for the All-Pro target and a sixth-round pick.

Stroud, who became the fifth passer to throw for 4,000 yards as a rookie, had no idea back at the Pro Bowl that Diggs would later become his teammate. He said their first meeting went well, mostly being centered around Diggs’ kids and his nephew, Aaiden.

After the Pro Bowl, Stroud and Diggs remained in contact. Here is where the six-time 1,000-yard playmaker saw a different version of the wunderkind found at NRG Stadium.

“In the offseason, the more conversations I had with him on a personal level, it was easy to fall in love with a quarterback like that,” said Diggs.

Houston’s offense ranked seventh in passing last season with Nico Collins, Tank Dell and Dalton Schultz. All three are back looking for better numbers and a chance to claim a conference title.

The addition of Diggs only fortifies Houston’s passing attack as it moves into a first-place schedule. Diggs, 30, will also be playing for a new contract as the Texans voided the final three years of his deal to make him a free agent.

It’s hard to imagine the Texans’ regressing with another year of the same personnel. Bobby Slowik is back as offensive coordinator. Houston also bulked up its rushing attack by trading for Pro Bowler Joe Mixon from Cincinnati.

Diggs, who will wear No. 1 for the first time since college, completes the H-Town trifecta. One shouldn’t be surprised to see No. 7 (Stroud), connecting with No. 1 and No. 3 (Dell) all around The Loop in 2024.

