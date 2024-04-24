Texans VP Hannah McNair rips Titans, ready for renew AFC rivalry

The Houston Texans’ new uniforms are a buzz among fans in the 713 area and among fans across the country on X and Instagram.

Well, almost every fan seems to enjoy the fresh fits heading into the draft.

The Tennessee Titans might not be pleased that Houston’s “H-Town Blue” presents a similar color scheme to that of the Oilers’ “Columbia Blue” from back in the day. When Bud Adams decided to hightail it out of Houston in 1996, he also took the rights to all Oilers’ property, including the logo and color scheme.

#Texans principal owner Cal McNair and foundation vice president Hannah McNair with @KPRC2 @KPRC2RandyMc at new uniform release party pic.twitter.com/RqGens13zB — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 23, 2024

Initially, “H-Town Blue” was expected to be more visible on the jerseys, but the league decided to step in and burst the bubble at the 11th hour.

During an interview on SportsRadio 610’s In the Loop, Texans owner Cal McNair and his wife Hannah, who also is vice president of the Houston Texans Foundation, made it clear they wanted to use light blue as a predominant look beside the “H” on the color rush uniforms or in “H-Town” stitching but compromised to make the league and the Adams family happy.

“We heard that loud and clear from our fans: They wanted H-Town Blue represented. They wanted Houston represented,” Cal McNair said Tuesday “So, we worked with the NFL, and there was some push and shove and we came to where we could get to with the NFL, giving us a compromise, sort of a certain percentage in the uniform. I think our fans would like more, and we’re probably in that same boat, but we’re working with the powers that be with the league and all that stuff to get to where we could get.”

Hannah, i will forever Stan you now. The only thing that would of made it better is if you got up and bitch slapped him. I would wear a hannah mcnair jersey. pic.twitter.com/FhPX0A9Asa — texanstoronews (@texanstoronews) April 23, 2024

The Titans would have been furious at the design, leading to the NFL getting involved way past their pay grade. Earlier this year, the franchise had the NFL send a cease-and-desist letter to the Houston Cougars for wearing uniforms that were similar to the Oilers in a “Love-Ya Blue” font.

Hannah McNair said the league actually granted Houston the right to use a slightly different blue similar to the old-school colors. When the rest of the league found out about the design, things took a significant turn.

“We got approval to do that, that’s when we started getting some pushback,” Hannah said. “And then it got to a point where they just said no you can’t, and then we compromised.”

Hannah was then asked what was the reason for pushback from the league. Without missing a beat, she bluntly said, “What do you think?”

Houston fans were enraged last season when the Titans announced they’d be donning the Oilers throwback uniforms for two games, including the home matchup against the Texans. The AFC South winners had the last laugh with Offensive Rookie of the Year C.J. Stroud under center, turning to Houston alum Case Keenum in a 19-16 overtime win.

Hannah Mcnair STANDIN ON BUSINESS 😮‍💨 Landry- “@Titans are the top rival…?” Hannah- “Well first they need to beat us” 😌 pic.twitter.com/qaHmAUfr2h — BELTWAY BOYZ (@beltwayboyz) April 23, 2024

With the uniform debate being a touchy subject among the two cities, Hannah McNair didn’t mince words when hearing how some Titans fans have called her salty about the uniform look.

“Who started it, wearing it against us?” McNair said. “And if anyone was at (last year’s game in Tennessee), their in-house PA was instigating it. It was unbelievable, but also wonderful because we finished the story, OK? So, I mean, who’s salty here?”

There’s a rivalry restored in the AFC with two new designs. Of course, in Hannah fashion, she mentioned the current three-game win streak Houston’s been riding against the former franchise that once called the Astrodome home.

“Well, first they need to beat us,” Hannah said of the rivalry.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire