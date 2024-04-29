Texans updated roster following 2024 NFL draft

The ultimate goal for every NFL roster is to improve before Week 1.

It comes in free agency.

It comes with trades.

It’s finalized with the draft over three days and 150-plus picks.

Maybe the Houston Texans aren’t ready to land at the top of all Super Bowl odds, but DeMeco Ryans believes his roster is trending upward heading into Year 2.

“We’re very excited about all the guys we brought in,” Ryans said Saturday after the final pick of the 2024 NFL draft. “We feel like all these guys are quality players that add to the depth, add to the competition of our team.”

The Texans secured nine players over two days and five rounds. While without a first-round pick, it likely didn’t matter given the selection was used eventually to acquire Pro Bowl receiver Stefon Diggs. And with one of their seventh-round selections, the Texans elevated their rushing attack by trading for Pro Bowler Joe Mixon.

It’s hard to find a flaw with Houston’s makeup entering mini-camp. Are they perfect? No, but it’s April. You can see the vision without knowing the pathway. That’s where the Texans need to pivot next.

For now, here’s a look at where the Texans roster stands ahead of the draft including undrafted free agents):

