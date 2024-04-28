Texans land Ohio State WR Emeka Egbuka in 2025 way-too-early mock draft

C.J. Stroud is reuniting with his former Ohio State tight end and security blanket Cade Stover at NRG Stadium this fall.

How about he and the Houston Texans add another Buckeyes pass-catcher in 2025?

In the USA Today’s way-too-early 2025 NFL mock draft, the Texans continue to surround Stroud with playmakers and fellow teammates by selecting Ohio State’s Emeka Egbuka at pick No. 20. Stroud should be elated to see his reliable slot receiver head down from Columbus to Houston after a two-year hiatus.

Noticing a trend here? After Michigan controlled the 2023 draft, the Buckeyes could be set to make a serious imprint on next April’s class. An ankle injury spoiled Egbuka’s season last fall, but the 6-1, 205-pound target consistently outmaneuvers cornerbacks with his crafty route-running and natural fluidity. Re-teaming him with former Ohio State signal-caller C.J. Stroud should be of great interest to both the quarterback and the team should the Stefon Diggs move not work out.

Egubka was a favorite to land in Houston entering the offseason given his relationship with Stroud, but he chose to return to Ohio State for his senior season after being limited to 10 games in 2023.

Emeka Egbuka's highlights from last year are RIDICULOUS!!!! He's about to have an insane year… pic.twitter.com/40TiSbWqFA — Drive The Lane (@DriveTheLanePod) August 30, 2023

His production dipped due to a nagging hamstring, but also given Kyle McCord’s infatuation with two-time All-American and current Cardinals’ first-round pick Marivn Harrison Jr. With Stroud, Egbuka was a reliable option across the middle and shifty route-runner in space.

In 2022, Egbuka served as the No. 2 option, but put up No. 1 production with 74 catches for 1,151 yards and 10 touchdowns. He stepped up in the Peach Bowl against eventual national champion Georgia after Harrison left in the fourth quarter, hauling in eight passes for 112 yards and a score.

Diggs, whom the Texans acquired via trade this offseason, is only on a one-year deal after Houston voided the final three years of his contract. While expected to compete with Nico Collins for the title of No. 1 weapon, there’s no guarantee he and Stroud will build a similar relationship to one with Josh Allen.

Collins, who is coming off a career-high 1,297-yard season, is entering a contract year. The Texans want him back and could look to extend him before the regular season begins, but the 24-year-old might want to bet on himself.

Emeka Egbuka is a name you shouldn't forget in the 24 class. Also that throw by CJ… 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/CcLtZcj5Yx — Jeremy (@PopesFFH) June 6, 2023

Last season, Collins became the third Texans player to total over 1,200 receiving yards in a single season. Receivers are cashing in these days, so Collins might be on the shortlist to haul in an offer he can’t refuse.

While the Texans enter 2025 with John Metchie III and Tank Dell under contract, nothing is promised with their roles. Dell, Houston’s third-year round pick last April, is coming for a season-ending fractured fibula.

Metchie, a former second-round pick, missed his entire rookie season due to his battle with cancer and was relegated to the No. 4 role behind Dell, Collins and Robert Woods in Year 2. He showed flashes of upside, but the Texans expect more heading into 2024.

Egbuka will be a fan favorite to land in H-Town if he lives up to the billing as the new leading man at “WRU.” Much like Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase or Tua Tagovailoa and Jaylen Waddle, sometimes reunions lead to unexpected results.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire