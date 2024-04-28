How experts graded Texans’ overall 2024 NFL draft class

Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio made it clear he does not care about draft class grades following the selection of Mr. Irrevelant.

You are also not the man who drafted both the Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year last season and had to listen to national media heads bug out about trading up for Will Anderson Jr. in what was supposed to be a “rebuilding year.”

Everyone is going to have an opinion on the nine new faces added to the Texans’ locker room. Fans will care. Media members will care. Heck, even position coaches care enough to talk about the latest newbies joining the squad.

It’s natural to have an opinion on the draft and the selections. It means nothing, kinda like playing a game of “Whose Line Is It Anyway” or that one pinball game attached to every computer in the early 2000s. Yes, you’re intrigued, but whatever’s about to happen is out of your control.

Houston, which built its roster through free agency, still landed a handful of potential starters. Georgia’s Kamari Lassiter should earn first-team reps in the nickel or opposite fellow SEC alum Derek Stingley Jr. at cornerback. Calen Bullock will push to start at safety. Sixth-round pick Jawhar Jordan might have a home in the return game come Week 1.

Most of the roster was ready to win before the draft. The dozen-plus (including undrafted free agents) are just an added bonus.

Here’s what the national media thought of Houston’s draft class entering a quiet Sunday morning.

