Grading Texans 2024 NFL draft class

Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio made it clear that he doesn’t care about initial draft games. No one is going to know which players live up to the hype and which crumble under the pressure for at least a season or two.

The Texans did better the roster for the future with the nine players selected in the 2024 NFL draft. Several names could be vital additions to building a competitive team past a promising 10-7 record in 2023. Everything for Houston is predicated on building around C.J. Stroud.

That includes defense, which became a focal point of free agency and the draft with the signings of Azeez Al-Shaair and Danielle Hunter, along with the selections of Kamar Lassiter and Calen Bullock.

Every year, a team is ridiculed for its selection process and walks away looking like a genius eight months later. The same goes for “winners of draft weekend” who end up missing on every selection, often leading to the firing of a front office.

The Texans likely rank somewhere in the middle of draft grades. Most pundits gave Houston a solid B for its drafting, with several questionable selections and a few slam dunk moves. What does Texans Wire think of the draft class?

Here are our overall thoughts on the Texans’ newcomers entering rookie minicamp next week.

