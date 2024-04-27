Texans select Lousiville RB Jawhar Jordan with 205th overall pick in 2024 NFL draft

The Houston Texans are adding more speed to their backfield in 2024.

After moving back with the Detroit Lions, Houston wasted little time at pick No. 205 to select Louisville running back Jawhar Jordan in the NFL draft.

Jordan, known for his straight-line speed and special teams skills, should compete for a role on kickoff and punt returns. He also should fill the void as the No. 3 running back behind Pro Bowler Joe Mixon and third-year standout Dameon Pierce.

A transfer from Syracuse, the 5-foot-9 runner shined during his time at Lousiville, totaling nearly 2,000 yards in two seasons. Last year, he rushed for 1,128 and scored an ACC-leading 13 touchdowns under new head coach Jeff Brohm.

Jordan’s proven to be a runner who can take over games. In 2023, he 134 yards against Boston College and had a 75-yard touchdown catch and a 40-yard kickoff return. He also hit the 100-yard marker six times in 12 games last fall.

In 2022, Jordan was named the MVP of the 2022 Fenway Bowl, rushing for 115 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Cincinnati. In his final season with the Cardinals, Jordan averaged 6.33 yards per rush attempt.

The Texans won’t need Jordan to be a difference-maker initially, but they could see him carve out a niche role on third down. He’s also been a standout in the passing game, totaling 31 receptions for over 300 yards and a touchdown in two seasons.

The Texans still have three more picks in the seventh round before completing their squad for the weekend.

