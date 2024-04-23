Texans reveal their new uniforms

A leak last week showed that the Texans would have new light blue alternate helmets for the 2024 season, but that's not the only new option that will be available to them.

The team unveiled all of their redesigned uniforms on Tuesday and they include a third helmet to go with the traditional one and the light blue version we saw last week. They will also have a red helmet with a new logo that the team says is inspired by bullhorns.

That red helmet will go with the team's alternate red uniforms while the light blue one will be part of their Color Rush look. It will be paired with uniforms that say H-Town on the front and feature the same light blue along with the team's familiar color scheme.

"Today, for the first time since 2000, we are so proud to reveal our new uniforms. They are even more special because they are inspired by and for our fans," Texans owner Cal McNair said in a statement. "Our fans asked us to be more H-Town and we delivered. They were with us every step of the way and there's truly something for everyone over the four uniforms."

The revamped home and away uniforms — which also leaked ahead of the official unveiling — feature a few tweaks, but are similar to the ones the Texans have worn in recent years.