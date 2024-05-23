Which Texans players missed voluntary OTA workouts?

C.J. Stroud delivered a beautiful spiral downfield to Tank Dell for a first down. Then, just like the hundreds of times last season, he connected with Nico Collins for a 15-yard pickup.

Yes, the Houston Texans are back like they never left for the start of organized team activities [OTAs] as they look to build off their AFC South-winning season.

Well, almost all of them are back. After all, it is a voluntary workout.

While newcomers Joe Mixon, Azeez Al-Shaair, and Jeff Okudah were in attendance, Danielle Hunter and Stefon Diggs were not. Offensive tackles Tytus Howard and Laremy Tunsil, plus offensive guard Shaq Mason also were absent.

Tunsil, a four-time Pro Bowler, usually works out away from the facility during OTAs and never attends this part of camp. Howard, the Texans’ expected starting correct tackle, is coming from a season-ending leg injury and is still undergoing rehab.

Noticeable absences at OTAs. Laremy Tunsil(he never shows up for OTAs. Probably training in Alabama.) Tytus Howard. Shaq Mason. Stefon Diggs. — DJ Bien-Aime (@Djbienaime) May 21, 2024

Mason, who joined Houston last offseason, also is recovering from last season, but should be back for the start of mandatory camp next month. Diggs and Hunter, who previously were teammates with the Minnesota Vikings, might not have participated on Tuesday during drills, but both have been in the building throughout the offseason for different events.

“It’s been fun to work with him. It’s been fun just to see the chemistry that starts to build in our locker room with him, our quarterback, the other receivers, offensive players, defensive players,” Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said of Diggs. “He’s going to be a really great fit with what we do here.”

The Texans are expected to be an AFC contender in 2024, but everything starts with setting a tone in OTAs. Ryans, who enters his second season with the franchise, is looking to give newcomers a baseline for what’s to come in training camp later this summer.

Well, that, plus any chance to get bodies acclimated to Houston’s humid mornings is an essential bonus.

“That’s the main thing about this time – it’s not about physicality,” Ryans said. “We’re not truly competing and going against each other, but it’s a matter of guys getting in shape to give themselves an opportunity to compete when training camp comes.”

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire