Texans giving ‘fresh start’ to former first-round pick Kenyon Green entering OTAs

Kenyon Green is getting a fresh start entering the 2024 season.

Good. Maybe that’s what’s needed if the Houston Texans believe he’s yet to reach his full potential.

Green, the Texans’ former first-round pick, has far from gotten off to the start either side envisioned when selected No. 15 overall in 2022 out of Texas A&M. Since joining his hometown squad, Green has started 14 games with mixed results.

Injuries, however, have plagued his progression. He missed five games as a rookie and most of training camp due to a concussion. In 2023, Green missed the entire campaign after suffering a season-ending shoulder injury during the preseason.

The Texans are offering Green a chance to compete for the left guard position entering OTAs. Nothing more, though given his past. The former two-time All-American will compete with second-year standout Jarrett Patterson and Kendrick Green for first-team reps leading up to Week 1’s matchup against AFC South rival Indianapolis.

DeMeco Ryans on Kenyon Green “I’m excited for what’s ahead for Kenyon because he’s really put in the work to give himself a really good chance this year.” pic.twitter.com/G0YZCVMrkm — Shaun Bijani (@ShaunBijani) May 21, 2024

Two days into practice, however, Texans coach DeMeco Ryans has been pleased with Green’s attentiveness to get back into football shape and in a position to compete.

“We know he had the surgery last season, so he was battling back, rehabbing,” Ryans said Tuesday following the second day of practice. “But, when the beginning of the year hit, he was focused on himself. Focused on his body, getting in shape, getting stronger, and it was really good to see him back being able to play at full health.”

Green, who switched his number from No. 59 to No. 76, also changed his diet and workout regimen while rehabbing. The results were on display Tuesday as he looked leaner, and more energetic than in previous years.

When healthy, Green has the potential to be a serviceable starter. He excelled at Texas A&M as a run blocker, helping boast one of the SEC’s top rushing tandems in Isaiah Spiller and De’Von Achane.

Houston could be leaning on its run game more in 2022 with a leaner Dameon Pierce and newcomer Joe Mixon. Last season, the Texans ranked 23rd overall in rushing and averaged less than 4.0 yards per carry.

Was it all on the running backs? Not entirely, mainly since left guard was hindered by injuries well past Green. Kendrick Green, Tytus Howard and Patterson all started at least two games before suffering season-ending ailments before the end of the regular season.

Kenyon Green looks like he’s transformed his body quite a bit. Looks like he’s in great shape. Important for him heading into a pivotal season for him. #Texans pic.twitter.com/NE5SoJ8geS — Cody Stoots (@Cody_Stoots) May 21, 2024

Having a sturdy Green would do wonders for the Texans’ personnel department regarding talent evaluation, but it would also be an immense boost to the stability of the offensive line. Ryans is ready to see what a fully healthy version of Green looks like, even if he’s not locked into a starting role.

“Once he gets over that hurdle, now we can see how good of a football player Kenyon can be when he’s not battling and dealing with injuries,” Ryans said.

