Texans host former Georgia DB Javon Bullard for top-30 visit

Georgia’s Javon Bullard has appeared as a target for the Houston Texans in multiple mock drafts. Now, that projection could soon be a reality.

The former Bulldogs defensive back visited NRG Stadium Tuesday, according to KPRC2 Sports Aaron Wilson. This marks the second time the Texans have met with Bullard since the start of the pre-draft process.

A two-year starter, Bullard was essential in helping Georgia hoist back-to-back national titles under Kirby Smart. Known for his hard-hitting demeanor, the 5-foot-10 do-it-all defender might be best known for his game-saving touchdown tackle against Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. in the Peach Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal.

Bullard was later named Defensive MVP of the 2023 national championship after recording two interceptions against TCU en route to a 65-7 victory at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Last season, Bullard was credited with 55 tackles, one for a loss and two interceptions in 13 games. He elected to forgo his final year of eligibility to enter the draft after defeating Florida State in the Orange Bowl.

Bullard switched positions from the STAR to free safety last season to make room for Tykee Smith in the slot. He and Malaki Stark helped Georgia finish with a top-10 pass defense en route to a 14-1 season, alongside Smith and cornerback Kamari Lassiter.

The Texans are looking for position flexibility in the secondary heading into Year 2 of the DeMeco Ryans’ era. The nickel position is one area that remains unknown given the status of the safety room.

Jalen Pitre and Jimmie Ward were serviceable while helping Houston clinch its first AFC South title in four years, but were also inconsistent in man coverage. Pitre, who enters a crucial Year 3 with Houston, was credited with 14 missed tackles last season in coverage.

Ward missed nine games, including both playoff matchups, due to multiple injuries and was placed on the second-ending injured reserve in late December.

Bullard, a projected third-round pick, likely wouldn’t start from the jump, but his presence could raise the level of competition in practice. All three defenders have experience playing in the nickel, too. Pitre, who won Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year in 2021, shined at Baylor as the team’s starting STAR position.

Ward, who joined Ryans after eight seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, began his career at the nickel before transitioning to safety in 2018. In 2022, he shifted back to the slot role following the emergence of All-Pro Talanoa Hufanga.

The Texans currently own nine picks in the draft, including two picks in the second, fourth, sixth, and seventh rounds, respectively. The Texans also own pick No. 86 in the third round.

