Potential Texans target Cooper DeJean impresses at pro day

Do-it-all Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean might be off the board by the time the Houston Texans are off the clock at No. 42. If he’s not, that should be his floor following Monday’s pro day results.

DeJean held a private pro-day workout in front of scouts after being cleared to return to activities and did not disappoint. The 6-foot defender posted a 4.42 40-yard dash as timed by an NFL scout. DeJean posted a 10-yard split of 1.55 seconds and a 38.5-inch vertical jump.

DeJean, a unanimous All-American last season, missed workouts at the combine and Iowa’s team Pro Day after suffering a fractured fibula in late November that required surgery.

From NFL team at Cooper DeJean's pro day: 4.43/4.45 40-yard dash

38.5" vert

10'4" broad Outstanding workout. — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) April 8, 2024

Scouts also worked him through drills at both cornerback and safety, watching his footwork and quick cuts out of breaks.

A healthy DeJean warrants Day 1 buzz in most NFL draft circles. He’s a human chess piece that can line up anywhere and hold his own against receivers and running backs. DeJean’s a physical in run support, always willing to put his body on the line.

The Texans, who currently own two picks in the second round, have been linked to cornerback since the start of the offseason. They also could be in the market for safety help should DeMeco Ryans shift Jimmie Ward or Jalen Pitre down to the nickel.

DeJean, who last season recorded 41 tackles, five passes defended, and a pair of interceptions in 10 games, played everywhere during his time in Iowa City. Over 84% of his reps came at corner, though six percent of reps came at safety while the other 10% came in the slot position.

Houston’s inability to cover deep factored into several shootouts last fall, forcing rookie C.J. Stroud to play hero ball in the closing minutes. The Texans allowed 234.1 yards per game last season in coverage and recorded 14 interceptions while allowing 17 touchdowns.

Cooper DeJean is a CB prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.89 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 28 out of 2469 CB from 1987 to 2024. Splits Projected, results unofficial. https://t.co/DLW4TzOmJ0 https://t.co/q1AcbRBVjU pic.twitter.com/9NeUPEnHZ6 — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 8, 2024

DeJean, who some scouts believe is best suited at safety, would be a welcomed addition to a revamped defense headlined by newcomers Denico Autry, Azeez Al-Shaair, and four-time Pro Bowler Danielle Hunter. Last season, the Texans turned a new corner in the front seven under Ryans’ coaching, improving the league’s worst run defense to a top-10 unit.

Both cornerback and safety should be positions to monitor on draft night, even if DeJean is off the board. The Texans currently own nine picks, including three on Day 2 and five within the first four rounds.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire