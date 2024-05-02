Texans GM Nick Caserio expects promsing Year 3 from Dameon Pierce

What version of Dameon Pierce takes the field for the Houston Texans in 2024?

Is it the playmaker who nearly eclipsed 1,000 yards during his rookie campaign while averaging nearly 4.1 yards per carry? Will it be the bruiser-style runner that kept drives alive amid a three-win season?

Or will it be the version that regressed under Bobby Slowik’s zone-based rushing attack and eventually moved down the depth chart after averaging 2.9 yards per run?

Texans general manager Nick Caserio isn’t ready to pull the plug on Pierce’s presence yet. During an interview on Sports Radio 610, Caserio said he still would be an integral part of the offense leading up to Week 1.

“The big thing right now is to be in good condition — which he is,” Caserio told Sean Pendergast and Seth Payne. “Watching him move on the field, he looks pretty good. Everybody’s looking forward to the opportunity in front of them; you can’t worry about what’s happened in the past. He’s got as good an attitude as anyone on the team.”

Houston entered the offseason with the intent of bolstering its 23rd-ranked rushing attack. After failing to secure high-profile free agents like Saquon Barkley and DeAndre Swift, the Texans traded a seventh-round pick to the Cincinnati Bengals to acquire four-time 1,000-yard rusher Joe Mixon.

Mixon, who finished top 10 in rushing last season, should serve as the lead back in Houston for the next two-plus seasons after inking a three-year, $27 million extension following the trade.

The Texans also drafted Louisville Jawhar Jordan in the sixth round of last month’s draft, though he likely serves as the No. 3 runner and special teams star. Jordan was a staple of the Cardinals’ offense in 2024 but thrived in the return game.

Mixon enters OTAs as the focal point of the ground game, but Pierce should remain a steady No. 2 option until proven otherwise. Should injuries stockpile, his workload could increase in an effort to take pressure off reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year C.J. Stroud and the passing attack.

Given the rise of injuries toward running backs, Caserio understands the AFC South champions could turn to Pierce in Year 3 to play a bigger role than initially expected, though the GM believes he’s up for the challenge.

“We’re glad DP is here,” Caserio said. “He’s going to be a big part of what we’re doing. He’s working his ass off so far, which is great to see.”

