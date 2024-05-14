Texans excited to see newly acquired WR Ben Skowronek in action

Why did the Houston Texans trade for Los Angeles Rams receiver Ben Skowronek?

The better question is, why weren’t more teams calling to get a deal done?

Houston realized that adding a special teams standout like Skowronek would be challenging after it was initially reported that Los Angeles would release the third-year receiver entering a contract year. With an 11-8 record and fresh off an AFC South title, the Texans would be miles down the pecking order in the waiver wire.

Much like with the trade for Pro Bowl running back Joe Mixon, Houston shipped off a late-round pick — a 2026 sixth-round draft pick — to acquire Skowronek and a 2026 seventh-round selection. And if anyone has a clear vision for the pass-catcher’s role down at NRG Stadium, it’s Texans coach DeMeco Ryans, who watched him carve out reps while out west with the San Francisco 49ers.

We have acquired Ben Skowronek via trade with the Los Angeles Rams pic.twitter.com/6rmBGojRsD — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) May 14, 2024

“With the trade there, we’re excited to add more depth to our wide receiver position and more competition,” Ryans said Friday. “Ben is a tough player. I’ve played against him a [of] couple times, and he’s a true competitor. He plays the game the right way, so I’m excited to add his physicality and his playmaking ability to our team.”

Drafted in the seventh round out of Notre Dame, Skowronek should provide value on kickoffs, punts and as a blocker in the return game. Last season, he served as the Rams’ special teams captain, as voted on by teammates and played a career-high 71% of the snaps in the kicking game.

Most of Skowronek’s reps will likely come on special teams should he make the final 53-man roster, but he does offer value as a fill-in starter. In 2022, the 6-foot-3 target caught a career-best 39 passes for 376 yards.

#Texans coach DeMeco Ryans on the trade for wide receiver Ben Skowronek whom he's familiar with from his time in NFC West with #Rams @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/Ndw83KSzpL — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 10, 2024

Since entering the league, Skowronek’s totaled 575 receiving yards and one touchdown. While Nico Collins, Tank Dell, Stefon Diggs and John Metchie III are all expected significant reps, Skowronek should compete for the No. 5 receiver spot with Robert Woods, Noah Brown, Xavier Hutchinson and Steven Sims, among others.

The Texans return to practice for the start of mandatory workouts on May 20.

