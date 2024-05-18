Texans DE Dylan Horton announces final cancer treatment

Dylan Horton isn’t ready to return to football, but the Houston Texans’ defensive end is one step closer to making his long-await comeback in 2024.

Horton, the Texans’ fourth-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, posted a video to his Instagram account Thursday of himself ringing the bell, this signifying his last radiation treatment after being diagnosed with Stage 4 Hodgkin’s lymphoma. He has officially entered remission and will begin preparing his body for football shape.

“Glory to God. Final Treatment,” Horton said in the video.

A standout for the Horned Frogs in 2022, Horton was placed on leave in November for a “personal matter.” It was later revealed in a statement released by the team that Horton was undergoing treatment and would miss the remainder of his rookie season.

Horton posted a statement saying he would be training to get back in football shape and return when healthy.

“I want to thank my family, my teammates and the entire Houston Texans organization for the support and care they have already provided me,” Horton said in December. “I will provide updates from time to time, but main focus right now is on my health and recovery. Thank you and God bless.”

The team posted an update in March just before the NFL combine, stating he was officially in remission and finishing up his treatment.

“I am grateful for the love from my family and friends, and support from the Texans organization and my doctors,” Horton posted in a statement. “My next objective is to complete my treatments, then get back to playing the game that I love. Thank you for your prayers and support as I continue this journey.”

As a rookie, Horton played in 10 games for the AFC South champions. He recorded 13 tackles, one for a loss and two quarterback hits.

During his final season at TCU, the Frisco native posted career-highs in tackles (52) and sacks (10.5 sacks) while helping the Horned Frogs clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff. TCU finished the season 13-2 after falling to Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship and Georgia National Championship game.

