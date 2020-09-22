Texans drop to No. 22 in USA TODAY Week 2 NFL power rankings

The Houston Texans weren’t able to keep pace with the Baltimore Ravens and slipped to 0-2 on the season with a 33-16 loss Sunday afternoon at NRG Stadium.

According to Nate Davis from USA TODAY, the Texans’ loss to the Ravens was enough to drop them from No. 19 to No. 22 in the latest NFL power rankings at the end of Week 2.

22. Texans (19): If you thought Houston’s O-line had been tightened … welp. QB Deshaun Watson suffered a career-high 13 hits Sunday. That can’t happen.

Throw in Watson’s seven quarterback hits from Week 1, and the two-time Pro Bowler has taken 20 quarterback hits through the first two weeks. The beatings, both on the scoreboard and to Watson, have to subside if the Texans are to even have a shot at being a wild-card team in 2020, let alone advance beyond the divisional round for the first time in franchise history.

The Tennessee Titans moved up just one spot from No. 9 to No. 8. Davis doesn’t like the fact last year’s wild-card team won their first two games by the skin of their teeth. The Jacksonville Jaguars jumped from No. 26 to No. 17, even though they lost to the Titans in Week 2. The Indianapolis Colts improved two spots to No. 18.