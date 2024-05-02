Texans announce dates for 2024 rookie minicamp

Kamari Lassiter, Calen Bullock, Cade Stover and the rest of the Houston Texans’ rookie class won’t have to wait long to take the field at NRG Stadium this summer.

The league announced all start dates for NFL teams to begin rookie minicamp. The Texans will return to the practice fields off NRG Drive for a two-day run beginning May 10-11.

Houston added nine players via the draft and six more as undrafted free agents. They won’t be the only players participating as practice squad members and players who rarely saw action during their rookie seasons could also be in attendance.

NFL rookie minicamp dates for all 32 teams: — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 1, 2024

Minicamp is simply a test run of what the players could expect from daily practices beginning with OTAs starting later this month on May 20. Houston will have three separate dates for workouts in two-day intervals to close out May.

The Texans will return for mandatory minicamp on June 4, marking the arrival of Pro Bowl receiver Stefon Diggs. Traded to Houston last month in exchange for a 2025 second-round pick, Diggs wasn’t in Houston for voluntary workouts alongside his new teammates.

Basically, over a dozen new faces, including those who will arrive next week, will debut with the Texans come training camp. After that, it’ll be Nick Caserio and DeMeco Ryans’ job to trim the roster from 90 to a 53-man squad before Week 1.

