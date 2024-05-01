ESPN names DB Calen Bullock Texans’ top NFL draft pick

Calen Bullock is ready to take batted balls and ill-timed throws in the opposite direction for six points as a member of the Houston Texans’ defense in 2024.

The Texans have high hopes for the USC defensive back after trading up with the Philadelphia Eagles to select him with the 78th overall pick. While there’s questions about his immediate impact, Houston is playing the long game to get the best version of Bullock in the coming years.

ESPN believes in Bullock, too, naming him a top-30 selection in the 2024 NFL draft at No. 29. Bullock was the only Texans player selected among the top 100 players drafted over the three-day event.

Bullock was my top-ranked safety. He’s not a big striker or hitter, but his ball skills (nine interceptions since 2021) and range are beautiful from a deep safety alignment. And his addition will allow Jimmie Ward to thrive in the slot for Houston. – ESPN’s Matt Miller

Bullock is his best in high-man coverage. The 6-foot-3 defender led the Pac-12 with five interceptions in 2022, which seemed to be the one constant of a lackluster Trojan’s defense.

Houston’s safety play produced mixed results in 2023. Ward, who spent time under DeMeco Ryans in San Francisco, missed multiple games due to a lower-body injury and ended the season on the injured reserve.

Good drive and angle to take down the ball carrier by safety Calen Bullock in the open field. He's not a powerful tackler but his ability to take the right path and bring guys down will dictate how quickly he can see the field for Houston #HTownMade pic.twitter.com/DD1KE1vFKP — John Crumpler (@JohnHCrumpler) April 29, 2024

Third-year safety Jalen Pitre regressed in coverage under Ryans’ man-heavy formation. As a rookie, the second-round pick notched five interceptions. Last season, he finished with zero and missed 14 tackles.

Bullock, who drew NFL comparisons to Baltimore Ravens’ standout Marcus Williams, likely won’t improve much in run support, but Ward and Pitre have excelled in that department. The two could eventually compete for starting strong safety reps with the other shifting inside to the nickel.

Ward and Pitre saw previous reps in the slot. In his final season with the 49ers, Ward shifted back to the nickel from safety for the first time since 2017 following a breakout campaign from All-Pro Talanoa Hufanga. Pitre won Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year at Baylor while serving as the STAR in Dave Aranda’s 4-2-5 defense.

LOVE the Calen Bullock pick 🔥 Houston, you have your ball hawk 9 INTs in 3 seasons

15 PBUs

2 defensive TDs pic.twitter.com/KNaK94TSzr — Jordan Pun (@Texans_Thoughts) April 27, 2024

Bullock also could line up in the nickel in spurts given his experience, though general manager Nick Caserio said he’s likely to remain on the back end rather than near the line of scrimmage.

“You are talking about a guy that is 6-foot-2, 190 pounds, ran [a] 4.5 that moves well for his size, plays the ball, is instinctive, is an eraser in the deep part of the field,” Caserio said Friday following the selection. “[He] has to improve as a tackler, which goes back to improving his playing strength. Hopefully, our program will be beneficial to him in that respect. He’s still an ascending player.”

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire