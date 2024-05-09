Texans agree to terms with rookie TE Cade Stover

The Houston Texans are locking up their rookie class before the start of minicamp on Friday and have just finalized a deal with a former teammate of C.J. Stroud.

The Texans and tight end Cade Stover agreed to terms on his rookie contract, according to KPRC2 Sports Aaron Wilson. The deal is a four-year contract worth roughly $4.76 million, which includes a $1.189 million signing bonus.

Drafted with the 123rd overall pick last month, Stover should serve as the long-term No. 2 tight end behind veteran Dalton Schultz. He proved to be a stable secondary weapon for Stroud at Ohio State in 2022 as the Buckeyes clinched a College Football Playoff berth.

You think CJ Stroud is pumped about this draft pick or what?!#Texans pick his former Ohio St TE Cade Stover. Great chemistry awaits.

0 drops on 51 targets last yr. Great contested catches. Big & tough. Solid blocker

41 rec for 576 yds, 5 TDs#HTownMade pic.twitter.com/w1hr1Dlxxv — Maanav Gupta (@MGSportsTalk) April 27, 2024

“It’s such an honor to play with C.J. again,” Stover said after being drafted. “A lot of emotions. I’m excited to contribute any way I can. He’s an awesome human being and an even better teammate. We were captains together. It was no surprise to me what he did last season. The dude is unbelievable.”

Outside of two-time All-American and 2023 first-round pick Marvin Harrison Jr., Stroud trusted Stover to move the sticks in Columbus. The duo connected 36 times for 406 yards and five touchdowns.

Last season, Stover doubled down on his success without Stroud, catching 41 passes for 576 yards and five touchdowns. He earned first-team All-Big honors and was named a finalist for the John Mackey Award.

Stover is technically still learning how to play tight end after transitioning to the offensive side as a sophomore from defensive end. His ability to disrupt offensive linemen has made him a sturdy blocker, especially in run support.

Texans GM Nick Caserio on TE Cade Stover: "This is one of our favorite football players in the Draft… This is an elite guy." Caserio hits on EXACTLY why I'm so high on Stover, and exactly what I've felt everyone has been missing with him. pic.twitter.com/ZOoisoCdIz — Scott Barrett (@ScottBarrettDFB) May 4, 2024

“He has the mindset and work ethic to improve,” Texans general manager Nick Caserio said last month. “How he was raised, this guy is everything you want in a football player and then more. He probably played hurt this year. I think he had an MCL, an issue where quite frankly it would have limited some other players, but he just braced it up and kept playing football.

“I don’t speak for DeMeco, but I think we feel the same way. This is probably one of our favorite football players in the entire draft, regardless of position, because of his mentality.”

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire