Texans 2024 schedule to be released next week

For those in Houston wondering where the Texans will begin their season, they’ll have to wait another week for the answer.

While it was expected for the 2024 NFL schedule to be released on Thursday, all 32 teams received a memo to inform them that the new date will be set for May 15 at 7 p.m. CT, according to The Sports Business Journal.

NEWS: The full @NFL schedule is currently slated to be released at 8pm ET on May 15, per memo to teams this afternoon from exec Hans Schroeder. Teams had been expecting this week, Thursday. Reason for delay not mentioned in memo. — Ben Fischer (@BenFischerSBJ) May 7, 2024

Every NFL team already knows who it is playing this season and the location of the game, but still don’t know the order. On May 15, teams and fans will soon know when their favorite team will be headed on a certain date with likely one of the better announcements made of the year.

As this pertains to the Texans, it’s widely expected that the reigning AFC South champions will be one of the top teams on primetime this fall after a revival under C.J. Stroud. Following three lackluster campaigns ending in firings, the Texans clinched their first division title behind the heroics of the Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Stroud, the No. 2 pick in last year’s draft, became the fifth passer in league history to throw for over 4,000 yards in their rookie season. He also became the first rookie since Mark Sanchez in 2009 to win a playoff game.

More than anything, Stroud’s become one of the league’s faces after his dominant first season. He’s marketable given his personality and poise, thus making him an ideal face to put under the bright lights.

C.J. Stroud as a rookie: – 4,108 Yards

– 23 TD

– 5 INT

– AFC South Champion What’s he got in store for Year 2? 👀🔥pic.twitter.com/QvZ3jKvLcA — A to Z Sports (@AtoZSportsNFL) May 2, 2024

How many games with the Texans play past the noon kickoff? It’s up in the air, but three feels like a safe number. Given that Houston also plays defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs in Kansas City.

Could we get the hottest young quarterback in the league taking on the current G.O.A.T. looking for a fourth title before turning 30? Everyone will find out next Wednesday when the league decides to drop the hat and let the races begin.

