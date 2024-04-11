Tennis: Troup student-athletes rake in the medals at own tournament

Apr. 10—TROUP — The Troup High School tennis team played extremely well in front of its home fans while battling in the Troup Tournament earlier this week.

Team Troup came away with two first place finishes, a trio of silver medals and a couple of bronze ones.

Maria Casas won first place in girl's singles while the duo of Chloie and Caylee Haugeberg came in first place in girl's doubles.

Earning second place finishes were Austin Gunter (boy's singles), Mason Harris and Kylie Seuter (mixed doubles) and Conner Boyd and Spencer Simpson (boy's doubles).

Two Troup doubles teams ended the tourney in third place. In mixed doubles, Bailey Darden and Drew Czaljkoski won bronze medals as did Jackson Norgan and Logan Chambers in boy's doubles.

Troup's next match will take place on April 19 when the Tigers and Lady Tigers journey to Elkhart.

On April 22, the District 16-3A Tennis Championships are scheduled to be played at Tyler Junior College.