Tennis at the Paris 2024 Olympics

Belinda Bencic won women's singles gold for Switzerland at the Tokyo Games [Getty Images]

Tennis was part of the inaugural Olympics in 1896 but was dropped after the 1924 Games.

It has been a permanent fixture since 1988 and an Olympic title is now seen by some to be as prestigious as a Grand Slam.

Here is all you need to know about the sport at Paris 2024.

Tennis schedule and venue at Paris 2024

The tennis takes place on the clay courts of Roland Garros, the home of the French Open, from 27 July to 4 August.

There will be five events at the Games – men’s singles and doubles, women’s singles and doubles, and mixed doubles.

Each country can qualify up to 12 players, with four men and four women allowed to compete in the singles.

Who has won the most medals in Olympic tennis?

United States' Venus and Serena Williams have each won a record four gold medals. The pair won three doubles titles together in 2000, 2008 and 2012.

They have also won a singles gold each - Venus in 2000 and Serena in 2012 - with Venus also winning mixed doubles silver in 2016.

Britain's Andy Murray is the only player to have won two Olympic singles gold medals and the only singles player to have retained the Olympic title.

Who is playing tennis at the Olympics?

The final entry lists will be published on 8 July.

Some players have already confirmed their appearance. World number one Novak Djokovic, who has never won Olympic gold, has built his year around this summer's Games. It is also likely to be Rafael Nadal's final chance to play in the Games.

On the women’s side, Iga Swiatek has said she intends to play. Britain's Emma Raducanu, however, may have to wait as her ranking is too low for direct entry.

Will Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu play at the Olympics?

Murray, if he chooses to play, would be eligible for one of two International Tennis Federation places reserved for former Grand Slam champions and Olympic gold medallists.

Raducanu is unlikely to play for GB after missing the French Open to prepare for the grass and hard-court seasons instead.