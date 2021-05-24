Tennis-Confident Tsitsipas heads to Paris with 'best' Slam preparation

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sudipto Ganguly
·2 min read
ATP Masters 1000 - Italian Open
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Sudipto Ganguly

(Reuters) - Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas is brimming with confidence and will be heading to Roland Garros this week with his best Grand Slam preparation after picking up his seventh ATP Tour title in Lyon on Sunday.

Basking in the glow of his maiden ATP Masters 1000 title last month at Monte-Carlo, the 22-year-old added the Lyon crown for his second title in 2021 and leads the 2021 season with most wins at 33.

"I've been feeling my game well; I've been using my patterns really well," Tsitsipas told reporters. "I've been pressing a lot with my serve. Just consistent on court, consistent with my power and the way that I attack and way I (take) risks.

"I think it would be considered my best (preparation) so far pre-Grand Slam and now all the attention is on next week. I love playing in Paris. I find it mesmerising."

Patrick Mouratoglou, the long-time coach of Serena Williams, who is often seen in Tsitsipas' player box at tournaments, is pleased with the consistency displayed by the Greek.

"He's developing really well," Mouratoglou said of Tsitsipas, who is coached by his father Apostolos. "He's always been able to beat the best players," the Frenchman, who often works in an advisory role with Tsitsipas, told Reuters recently.

"He beat Rafa (Nadal) on clay several years ago already. He beat Roger at a Grand Slam, beat Novak at a Masters 1000 on hardcourt. But he was a bit up and down, and there were several reasons for that.

"And I think he's getting more and more solid. He's losing less and less. He's slowly but surely, imposing himself as a top guy who doesn't lose to guys who are ranked under. He's gained a lot of consistency in everything he is doing in his game."

Tsitsipas reached the semi-finals on the red clay at Roland Garros last year before falling to Novak Djokovic in five sets and Mouratoglou believes the two-time Australian Open semi-finalist was getting closer to a maiden major title.

"Rafa and Novak are still at the top of the game. But I think their margin is getting smaller and smaller. Several young guys can beat them now. The margin is getting thinner," Mouratoglou added.

"Every year I'm asked about Roland Garros and I answer that the only thing we don't know about Roland Garros is who Rafa is going to beat in the final.

"This year I can say Rafa is the favourite but some guys can beat him."

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Berhampore, India; editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Recommended Stories

  • Cameron Norrie loses Lyon final to Stefanos Tsitsipas but raises hopes of a good French Open

    Two of the surprise packages of this clay-court season have been British – initially Dan Evans, who made a deep run in Monte Carlo, and more lately Cameron Norrie, who played his second final in three weeks on Sunday. Unfortunately, Norrie wasn’t able to land a maiden ATP title in Lyon. But then he was up against Stefanos Tsitsipas, who has been the dominant force of 2021 outside the slams, and now stands at No 1 in the table of most rankings points gained since January 1. Nevertheless, it had been a hugely creditable effort for Norrie to go this far, especially when you consider that he took out top seed Dominic Thiem on Thursday, and then trounced big-hitting Russian Karen Khachanov in Saturday’s semi-final, losing only two games in the process. Norrie has come to clay late in his career, but it feels like this is developing into his favourite surface. He has one of the heaviest left-handed forehands in the game, loaded with top-spin, and uses it like a miniature version of Rafael Nadal. The result has been a tally of 14 wins and only four losses since he began his European clay-court swing in Barcelona. So while the French Open, which starts next Sunday, has traditionally been a graveyard of British hopes, there are reasons to hope that this year’s event could deliver some more positive results. Norrie’s previous final in Estoril had been a nervewracking affair which he eventually lost on a deciding-set tie-break to the more experienced Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas. Sunday was more straightforward for Tsitsipas, who needed only 69 minutes to hammer home a 6-3, 6-3 victory. It was Tsitsipas’ second title of the clay-court sequence, after he won Monte Carlo in mid-April, taking out Evans in the semi-final along the way. He has become a serious contender to upset the establishment – specifically Nadal and Novak Djokovic – at Roland Garros over the next few weeks. “I felt in good shape from the beginning of the tournament,” said Tsitsipas afterwards. “I am proud of today’s match, I knew it would be a difficult one against Cameron, who has been showing great tennis this week. He has been winning against good players and showing what the left hand can do on clay. “It was not an easy match today. I had to handle the nerves and I am proud of my performance and the way I stayed focused towards my goal.” On this year’s results, meanwhile, both Evans and Norrie stand among the world’s 20 most successful men. Evans is at No 16 and Norrie No 14. The next challenge for them both is to convert that ATP Tour form into a deep run at a major.

  • Editorial: America's lack of universal broadband is an outrage

    Nearly half of the U.S. isn't connecting at broadband speed, study finds. In California, 1 in 6 households is not online or uses only a smartphone.

  • The stifling of protest around the world paves the road for authoritarian rule

    One year after the murder of George Floyd, we should be honoring the actions that made his name a global call to action instead of targeting those who speak out Oregon police march towards protesters through teargas and smoke in September 2020. ‘Governments and law enforcement have instead targeted protests and protesters with the same brutal force against which these protests were aimed.’ Photograph: Allison Dinner/AFP/Getty Images As the first anniversary of George Floyd’s murder by a former Minneapolis police officer passes this week, we continue to contend with relentless violence by law enforcement against people of color and other marginalized communities. Since that tragic loss, law enforcement in the United States have killed 181 Black people – a disproportionate rate compared to other groups. And, globally, law enforcement officers also continue to engage in rampant violence against civilians, which is frequently directed at members of societal groups that have endured historic discrimination. However, another deeply disturbing reality that has emerged is the brutal crackdown on police accountability protests and protesters worldwide, who, following Floyd’s killing, united their voices against racial injustice to a level not seen since the anti-apartheid movement of the 1980s. As dangerous as police violence has been for Black communities and other marginalized groups across the world, the stifling of protest and betrayal of protesters poses a particularly nefarious global threat, with devastating civil and human rights consequences if left unchecked. Floyd’s murder served as a catalyst for unprecedented national and international protests against police violence. These protests responded to a global rise of white supremacy and anti-Black racism in policing, which has resulted in egregious violations of Black people’s human and civil rights. Indeed, a recently published report from the International Commission of Inquiry on Systemic Racist Police Violence Against People of African Descent in the US lambasted the US government for violating international human rights obligations in its permissiveness – in policy and practice – of police abuse of Black people. Of course, while highly visible in America, police violence is not a phenomenon unique to the US. Many other countries’ law enforcement officials also inflict substantial violence against people of color and historically marginalized communities. 2020’s summer of protests reflected a collective boiling point of intolerance for this violence. However, rather than reckon with the sea change that called into question how societies protect their citizens and the underlying meaning of public safety, governments and law enforcement have instead targeted protests and protesters with the same brutal force against which these protests were aimed. For example, as an NAACP Legal Defense Fund (LDF) lawsuit details, in May 2020, Philadelphia police department officers repeatedly attacked individuals peacefully participating in a police accountability protest, as well as bystanders and residents in the predominantly Black neighborhood of West Philadelphia. Among other tactics, officers relentlessly employed military-style weapons, including rubber bullets, teargas and pepper spray, against individuals – and drove military tanks down neighborhood side streets for hours, chasing residents and firing teargas at them. 2020’s summer of protests reflected a collective boiling point of intolerance for this violence Moreover, as Human Rights Watch (HRW) outlines in a recent report, in June 2020, police in Mott Haven, a predominantly Black and Brown neighborhood of New York City, intentionally “kettled” protesters, surrounding them and preventing them from dispersing approximately ten minutes before the city’s then 8pm curfew – another pointed anti-protester restriction – began. Once 8pm passed, police systematically assaulted the crowd – ruthlessly beating and pepper spraying protesters – and arrested more than 250 individuals, many of whom did not receive urgent medical care for their injuries. “Police conduct during the Mott Haven protest amount[ed] to serious violations of international human rights law,” HRW’s report emphasized, “and it also appear[ed] to violate civil rights protections of the US constitution …” Amid this backdrop of anti-protester police violence, American state legislators have also proliferated laws and bills (more than 80 introduced in total) aimed at silencing protesters through censorship – or even the threat of state-sanctioned violence. For example, a recently-enacted “anti-riot” act in Florida – which LDF argues is unconstitutional – strengthens civil and criminal penalties for protest activities, allows the governor to override a municipality’s decision to cut police department funding, and protects motorists from civil liability if they strike protesters with their cars. A newly-passed law in Oklahoma takes this latter measure a step further, absolving drivers from criminal responsibility if they unintentionally hit protesters. These government and police responses to police accountability protests have been replicated across the globe. In France, amid reports of police violence and racism against people of color, the French parliament proposed a bill making it a crime to distribute photos or videos of police officers in certain circumstances – and French police officers subsequently used teargas on protesters advocating against the bill. In Nigeria – a country with an entrenched history of police brutality initiated during British colonial occupation and frequently persisting against the nation’s most marginalized populations to this day – security forces fired on peaceful protesters demonstrating against the notoriously violent Special Anti-Robbery Squad (Sars) police force, killing at least 12 people on one day alone. Beyond police accountability-related movements, anti-protester violence is also pervasive amid other human rights crises – during which peaceful and law-abiding advocates have been similarly attacked and stifled. This includes recent instances of brutality in Hong Kong, Turkey and occupied Palestinian territory, to name a few. These examples again underscore the critical link between civil rights in the United States and human rights struggles across the globe, as the demand for each are often met with the same oppressive forces of diversion and threatened violence. The stifling of protest – in the United States and around the world – paves the road for authoritarian rule, unchecked abuses of power and democratic backsliding, setting us on a collision course with the democratic ideals and ethical principles embraced by the international community. It also forecloses the possibility of peaceful resolution of the policing crisis by shutting down an effective tool to agitate change. One year after the barbaric killing of George Floyd, we should be celebrating and honoring the actions that made his name a global call to action against injustice, instead of targeting and terrorizing those who continue to speak out for the individuals who are no longer here to do so themselves. Janai Nelson is the associate director-counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund

  • A chill Fed, cool inflation, and a long list of reasons not to worry (so far)

    With inflation fears buzzing in markets and political circles, Federal Reserve officials have laid out long, itemized lists for why they feel a recent jump in the price of many goods won't spiral into a larger problem.

  • Just when they're needed most, Iran's doctors are leaving in droves

    Hit by pandemic exhaustion and plummeting incomes, Iran's healthcare professionals are emigrating in big numbers when the country can least afford it.

  • Tennis-Teenager Gauff sets sights on Paris after success on Italian clay

    Gauff has already made the fourth rounds of the Australian Open and the Wimbledon in her nascent career and this week she will be seeded at a Grand Slam for the first time in her career when the clay court major starts on Sunday. This month the American reached her first WTA 1000 semi-final in Rome and followed it up with her maiden title on clay the week after in Parma. "I feel really good about going into the French," Gauff told reporters after her second career WTA title.

  • Lim family's global assets on radar after Singapore court move

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -A Singapore court has approved a freeze on up to $3.5 billion of assets of the family behind collapsed Hin Leong Trading Pte Ltd, boosting the prospect of debt recovery from the former oil trading empire that counts some of the world's biggest banks among its creditors. Hin Leong was wound up in March after failing in a year-long effort to restructure more than $3 billion in debts after the COVID-19-led oil crash laid bare huge losses. Founder Lim Oon Kuin admitted in a court document last year to directing the company not to disclose hundreds of millions of dollars in losses over several years.

  • Ruud beats Shapovalov to win Geneva Open title

    Casper Ruud warmed up for the French Open by winning the Geneva Open final against Denis Shapovalov

  • Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker: A Complete Relationship Timeline

    They are very raunchy on social media.

  • NBA Playoffs: Should you roll with Steph Curry in DFS lineups on Friday?

    Ahead of the Warriors-Grizzles win-or-go-home matchup on Friday, get last-minute advice on how to fill out your DFS lineups during a live stream from Awesemo.

  • Ferrari's Leclerc takes pole for Monaco GP, Verstappen 2nd

    Charles Leclerc won the first pole for Ferrari since 2019 despite crashing with 18 seconds remaining to end Saturday qualifying at the Monaco Grand Prix. Leclerc held the top spot at his home track until his Ferrari grazed a barrier to break a suspension piece. The 23-year-old Leclerc grew up in a flat overlooking the circuit that snakes around the picturesque principality.

  • Tennis-Former champ Halep withdraws from French Open due to calf injury

    Halep retired from her Italian Open second-round match against Angelique Kerber last week. Halep won her maiden Gram Slam title at the French Open in 2018, beating American Sloane Stephens in the final.

  • Sources: Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder III set for July 24 in Las Vegas

    Their third fight will most likely be at T-Mobile Arena, though the MGM Grand and Allegiant Stadium are still in the running.

  • Golf-'Diabolical' wind tests DeChambeau but some finding it a breeze

    If the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island was the visible star of the show at the PGA Championship on Thursday, it was an invisible force that left Bryson DeChambeau wrung out after five-plus hours negotiating 18 treacherous holes. "The wind just kicked my butt," said last year's U.S. Open champion, long hitting Bryson DeChambeau after an even-par 72 that left him five shots behind leader Corey Conners. Brooks Koepka, winner of four majors including the 2018 and 2019 PGA Championships, spoke of how the wind could accentuate mediocre shots.

  • Golf-Only victory will satisfy Mickelson says Harrington

    As Phil Mickelson vaulted to the second-round lead and the precipice of history at the PGA Championship on Friday, middle-aged peer Padraig Harrington said he expected the American to remain on the leaderboard all weekend. Harrington played the first two rounds with Mickelson at Kiawah Island and was impressed by what he saw in the 50-year-old's shotmaking and demeanor. "In the position he is, I expect him to contend, and I wouldn't put it past him being there at the end of the week, for sure," said the Irishman of Mickelson.

  • Soccer-Madrid police deployed to prevent Atletico, Real celebrations

    Madrid's city hall is deploying 130 police officers to prevent either Atletico Madrid or Real Madrid supporters from celebrating en-masse in the Spanish capital's centre in the event their team wins the La Liga title on Saturday. A city hall statement on Thursday said the 130 officers will patrol the two city centre fountains where the two teams typically celebrate trophy wins in order to prevent large gatherings which could lead to the spread of COVID-19. Atletico, who hold a two-point lead over Real heading into their final game away to Real Valladolid, traditionally celebrate trophy wins at the Neptuno fountain, located 600 metres from the Cibeles fountain, where Real toast titles, although neither side will head there if they capture the title.

  • Cody Garbrandt details scary COVID-19 battle: 'I'll never take my health for granted again'

    To truly tell the story of Cody Garbrandt in 2020, it’s not as much about fighting in the cage as it is about fighting to stay healthy and alive.

  • Golf-Grand slam runner-up Oosthuizen back in contention at major

    If not for a bad back and a sometimes-shaky putter, Louis Oosthuizen might have been one of the best players of his generation. The sweet-swinging South African, whose swing seems as languid as his temperament, has the dubious honour of completing the runner-up grand slam of all four majors, including playoff losses at the British Open (2015) and Masters (2012). But victory in the PGA Championship here at Kiawah Island could relegate those disappointments to little more than afterthoughts.

  • Maple Leafs' Tavares taken off on stretcher after collision

    Toronto captain John Tavares was removed from the ice on a stretcher and taken to a hospital after a collision early in Game 1 of the Maple Leafs' 2-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night. Tavares crashed into Montreal’s Ben Chiarot 10:29 into the first period and was hit in the head by Corey Perry’s knee as he fell. “He’s conscious and communicating well,” Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe said.

  • Sal D’Amato explains justification for 10-8 in Chandler vs. Oliveira at UFC 262 – but there’s gray area

    Understand the judging criteria, and you'll understand why Sal D'Amato scored Round 1 10-8 for Michael Chandler.