Tennessee Titans vs. San Francisco 49ers inactives for Week 16

The Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers have released their list of inactives ahead of their matchup at Nissan Stadium on “Thursday Night Football.”

On Wednesday, the Titans ruled out four players in left tackle Taylor Lewan, left guard Rodger Saffold, linebacker David Long and defensive lineman Larrell Murchison. Saffold has since been placed on the COVID-19 list.

Lewan’s replacement, offensive tackle Kendall Lamm, was also placed on the COVID-19 list after he revealed he had tested positive for the virus, so the Titans are without their left tackle and his backup for this game.

The good news for Tennessee is that it activated wide receiver A.J. Brown and cornerback Chris Jackson from Injured Reserve earlier in the day, and both are active for this game.

Now, here’s a look at the entire list of inactives for both the Titans and Niners going into this all-important Week 16 matchup in Nashville.

Titans' inactives

AP Photo/Kyusung Gong

LT Taylor Lewan

DL Larrell Murchison

LB David Long

LB Joe Jones

OLB Derick Roberson

CB Chris Jones

49ers' inactives

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

RB Elijah Mitchell

S Talanoa Hufanga

LB Dre Greenlaw

OL Colton McKivitz

DL Maurice Hurst

