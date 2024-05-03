Tennessee offers 2026 linebacker Jakore Smith

Tennessee offered a scholarship to 2026 linebacker prospect Jakore Smith.

“After an amazing talk with William Inge, I’m blessed to receive an offer from the University of Tennessee,” Smith said.

Smith unofficially visited Tennessee during the Orange & White Game last month.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound linebacker prospect is from Parkview Magnet High School in Little Rock, Arkansas.

There are not recruiting rankings currently for Smith from Rivals, 247Sports, On3 or ESPN.

The Vols are the fifth Southeastern Conference school to offer Smith. Arkansas was the first SEC school to offer a scholarship to the linebacker on Sept. 29, 2023.

Smith has scholarship offers from Tennessee, Alabama, Florida State, Notre Dame, Missouri, Oklahoma and Arkansas.

