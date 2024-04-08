Tennessee hires Marshall’s Kim Caldwell as the Lady Vols’ fourth coach in program history

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee has hired Marshall coach Kim Caldwell as only the fourth head coach in the NCAA era of the Lady Vols’ program.

Athletic director Danny White announced the hiring Sunday, within a couple of hours of the women’s national championship game.

It’s a game the Lady Vols have not played since 2008 when they won their eighth and last national title under Pat Summitt.

Caldwell will be introduced at a news conference Tuesday.

This coaching search started officially on April 1st when White fired Kellie Harper after five seasons at her alma mater and a 108-52 record.

