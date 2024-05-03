Tennessee High holds off Unicoi Co., while Lebanon rolls past Virginia High

(WJHL) — High school baseball tonight in Bristol the Unicoi Co. takes on the number one school in the state of Tennessee High. top of the second, devil’s Nicky Satterly hits the ball left of center, it’ll roll past the Vikings. however, he would be left stranded on the first

Bottom of the second, Viking’s Josh Sizemore bounces the ball into the fielder’s choice at third base. devil’s throw to first for the out but Chandler Myers still scored and the Vikings led 1- nothing. later in the second, Gage Graziano will hit a grounder to left field bringing Bryson Hutton home and the Vikings are up 3 to nothing. It was a close game but the Vikings will come out on top at 4 to 2.

####

Meanwhile, on the Virginia side of Bristol, the Lebanon Pioneers will take on the Bearcats. visiting this game is the man, the myth, the legend, former head coach of the Pioneers Doc Adams. top of the first, Eli Breeding hits the ball to right field allowing for Noah Delp to come on down and getting the Pioneers on the board at 1 to 0.

Moving onto the bottom of the fourth, Bearcats Cody Griffith will hit one to center. Pioneers will get him out but Ollie Foy will return home and get on the board to make it 1 to 1. still at the bottom of the fourth. a wild pitch from the Pioneers will allow Bhraedon Meredith to come home and allow the Bearcats to go ahead 2 to 1. However, Lebanon scored 13 in the 6th and won 15 to 6.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.