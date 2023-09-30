No. 19 Tennessee football plays South Carolina in a game that Vol fans have circled for the past 10 months.

UT is in all black uniforms. Neyland Stadium should be rocking under the lights. And the Vols (3-1, 0-1 SEC) face a critical SEC game against the Gamecocks (2-2, 1-1). Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET on SEC Network.

Last November, UT suffered a disappointing 63-38 loss at South Carolina that pushed it out of the College Football Playoff picture. Quarterback Spencer Rattler torched the Vols in a recording-breaking performance, and this is the rematch.

Tennessee football score vs. South Carolina: Live updates from Neyland Stadium

