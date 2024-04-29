Tennessee cornerback Cristian Conyer enters transfer portal

Tennessee cornerback Cristian Conyer has entered the transfer portal after just one season with the Vols.

Conyer, a 6-foot-1, 181-pounder from Bowling Green, Kentucky, was a three-star prospect in the 2023 class. He played 10 games, mostly on special teams, and made one tackle during his freshman season.

"I have entered the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining," Conyer posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "I'd like to thank Coach Heupel and the University of Tennessee for the chance to play in the SEC. I appreciate the support of the coaching staff, my teammates and fans. Thank you, Vol Nation!"

Conyer showed potential as a freshman, and he looked to be in line for more playing time in 2024.

But Tennessee added Oregon State transfer Jermod McCoy and Temple transfer Jalen McMurray at cornerback in the winter portal window. And sophomore Rickey Gibson, another 2023 signee, has a chance to start at cornerback.

That kept Conyer at no better than second team and possibly third team.

Conyer is the second Tennessee player to enter the transfer portal during the spring window. Linebacker Elijah Herring, who led the Vols in tackles last season, remains in the portal.

