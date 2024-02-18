Tennessee basketball batters Vanderbilt in one of largest victories in series history

Josiah-Jordan James glanced up and saw 12.8 seconds.

That was plenty of time for Tennessee basketball because Saturday looked ever so effortless. It was a James steal, a James pass to Zakai Zeigler, a quick zip into the middle of the Vanderbilt defense and a soft one-handed pass to Santiago Vescovi. It was a buzzer-beating Vescovi 3-pointer and a 31-point halftime lead in an entirely uncompetitive in-state rivalry affair.

Tennessee battered Vanderbilt for 40 minutes, winning 88-53 Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. It was the second-largest margin of victory for Tennessee in series history against Vanderbilt.

The No. 9 Vols (19-6, 9-3 SEC) got 14 points each from Dalton Knecht and Zakai Zeigler. They got another 13 from Josiah-Jordan James and 12 from Santiago Vescovi. Jonas Aidoo had 11. Zeigler and Vescovi hit four 3-pointers against Vanderbilt (7-18, 2-10).

UT made a season-high 14 3-pointers.

Tennessee basketball had a blistering start

Tennessee made its first five field goals, including three 3-pointers in the first 3:55 and it was roaring past the Commodores. UT hit eight of its first 10 shots to open a 20-7 lead, which grew rapidly paired with stern defense.

Vanderbilt did not break the 10-point mark until the 6:22 mark. It got to 20 on a 3-pointer with 49 seconds before halftime. The Vols made eight first-half 3-pointers. They shot 52.6% from the field and 47.1% on 3-pointers.

Sharing was the name of the game

Freddie Dilione V passed to Cameron Carr in the corner in the final two minutes. Carr took one dribble in and hit a floater to put UT ahead 88-52. It was Tennessee's 28th assist to set a season high, passing the 27 UT posted against George Mason on Dec. 5.

Zeigler, James and Knecht had five assists each to lead the Vols.

The Tennessee freshman report

All three of the available Vols freshmen got in the game against Vanderbilt, including guard Freddie Dilione V and forward Cade Phillips getting in during the first half. Guard Cameron Carr played in the second half. Forward J.P. Estrella was not available for the second straight game due to a left leg injury.

Carr hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored eight points. Dilione had the loudest dunk of the game.

Up next

Tennessee plays at Missouri on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET, SEC Network).

Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee basketball batters Vanderbilt for second straight blowout